City leaders, residents to meet ahead of 2018 budget vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City leaders still have a lot to consider in the 2018 budget proposal before the projected Dec. 21 vote.

This week Savannah residents will have several opportunities to take part in the discussion.

The controversial fire fee and recent Savannah Renaissance Project proposal are likely topics on the agenda this week.

Take a look at the scheduled City Council and Town Hall meetings below.

Monday, December 11

  • District 1 Town Hall with Alderman Van Johnson at 6:30 p.m. – Godley Station School

Tuesday, December 12

  • Council Work Session at 3:00 p.m. – City Hall

Wednesday, December 13

  • District 3 Town Hall with Alderman John Hall at 6:00 p.m. – Johnson High School Auditorium

Thursday, December 14

  • District 1 Town Hall with Alderman Van Johnson at 6:30 p.m. – Savannah Civic Center

News 3 will continue to keep you updated as the budget proposal discussion continues.

