UPDATE: Police investigating explosion near NY Port Authority

UPDATE – Police say there are no immediate injuries reported. The explosion has led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.
Some passengers in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.
BREAKING from AP: New York Police Department says it is responding to report of an explosion near Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown. News 3 will continue to monitor this situation and bring you updates.

