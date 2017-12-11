Alabama student stuck wearing tree costume after losing Twitter bet

NBC News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WVTM/NBC News) — A University of Alabama student is making good on a Twitter promise.

Kelsey Hall posted a picture of herself in a Christmas tree costume, saying she would wear the outfit for the remainder of the semester if she received 1,000 retweets.

She quickly received 30,000.

As promised, she has been wearing the festive piece but says all the attention is kind of getting to her.

“It’s been a little stressful,” Hall says. “You know, having everyone like tagging me in things and calling me. And people wanting interviews and stuff.”

Her challenge wrapped up on Friday, Dec. 8 after Kelsey trecked her way through the snow to her final class.

After this experience, Hall says she will probably think long and hard about posting any more challenges to social media.

