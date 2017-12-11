Additional charges in Lady’s Island murder investigation

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Two more suspects have been charged in the investigation into the murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate Monday afternoon and secured warrants for the arrest of Channon Preston Jr., 18, and Symone Jones, 20, both of Lady’s Island.

Preston and Jones were each warranted two counts of Murder.

Symone Jones turned herself over to investigators Monday afternoon. She was arrested and served with the two warrants.

The 20-year-old was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center where she was incarcerated without incident, according to BCSO.

18-year-old Channon Preston Jr. was arrested Friday, Dec. 1 on a warrant for Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

Preston was served with two arrest warrants for Murder today at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Jones is the fourth person arrested in connection with the murder of Robert Blanding and his nephew Chaz Blanding.

Chaz was found shot to death 10 days after Robert was found dead.

Raheem Bennett, 16, and Nashon Pringle, 18, were each arrested earlier this month on two counts of Murder and Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Anyone with information in this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Tipsters may qualify for a reward.