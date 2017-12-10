Savannah Kennel Club hosts annual dog show

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — The Savannah Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show this weekend. This year, they have a lot of new tricks and a new venue at The Barn at Red Gate Farm.

More than 600 dogs of all breeds and sizes competed for the big prize. A new addition this year -includes a barn hunt trail, and new vendors.

Prizes will be awarded for best pup in show — and best vet in show.

They also held a silent auction where folks won a few Christmas gifts for their four-legged friends.

This is an American Kennel Club recognized show.