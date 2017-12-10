“He died doing what he loves.” Community gathers for a Firefighters memorial

SAVANNAH, GA – The Association of Fire Chiefs held its annual Firefighters Memorial on Sunday to honor the twenty-seven firefighters who gave their lives on the line of duty.

Metro Area Firefighters, EMS personnel and police officers gathered together at the Firefighters Memorial located at 121 East Oglethorpe Avenue, placing roses at the site and ringing the bell for each name called.

The memorial recognized firefighters from all different counties, including Savannah Fire’s Michael Curry, who died saving dozens of people during a dock collapse last November. Curry’s family called it the ultimate sacrifice for any firefighter.

“Not everybody signs up to walk into a fire to save something or someone that’s not theirs, and I think they deserve recognition they deserve more than what they get. That’s just the respect they’ve earned, and they did that with giving their life,” said Tamara Spibey, Curry’s sister.

Spibey also told News 3, although her family suffered a great loss, they also gained a new kind of family.

“I knew all his people were behind us, and I know we can call anybody in this fire department and they would be here in the drop of a hat. That’s because we’re just family now,” said Spibey.