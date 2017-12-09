Students take the next step at Georgia Southern Fall Graduation

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – It’s graduation day and for Georgia Southern’s Justin Williams, he is glad to finally make it to the finish line.

“Honestly, it seems like I have been trying to get this degree forever,” said Williams. “Getting to this day is really really huge for me. It’s a big thing for my family and I’m glad to be done.”

At Friday’s ceremony, he received his master’s degree in Public Administration. But the road there was a long one. In fact, before he was in a classroom, he was in the sky, serving in the military.

“I spent six and half years in the United States Army. I was in the 82nd Airborne jumping out of planes for some reason.”

He then made his way to Georgia Southern from North Carolina. And after turning the tassle, the hunt for a career begins.

“I still kind of want to be involved with the military so I’m looking into some federal jobs with the department of the army. But we will see what happens. I’m hopeful.”

As as they move onto the next chapter, Georgia Southern President Jaimie Hebert leaves the graduates with this piece of advice.

“Enjoy life, choose to be happy every single day of your life,” said Hebert. We have an opportunity to focus on the positive things that are going on in the world around us. And I wish that for every single one of our students.”

“Hail Southern and no place else,” said Williams for one last time as a student of university.

More than 1600 degrees were handed out during the fall commencement ceremony. They had three different ceremonies in Hanner Field House because of bad weather.