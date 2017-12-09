Adrian Peterson returns to Georgia Southern as Fall Graduation speaker

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Some Georgia Souther students took a big step today. After years of hard work, they walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.

And it began with a big welcome for alumni Adrian Peterson. He was the commencement speaker. Peterson offered the graduates advice on how to face the world after college. He also shared stories of his life and how he overcame a speech impediment.

Peterson attended Georgia Southern from 1998 to 2001 and this past week was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.