Video: Grocery Santa Delivers Christmas Cheer

(KSL) — The sign may say “Fresh Market” at the grocery store in American Fork, Utah but on Tuesday night, it might as well have been the North Pole, as a couple of very special visitors brought Christmas cheer to some unsuspecting recipients.

Just three weeks out from Christmas presents are being bought and of course, groceries are always at the top of everyone’s list regardless of the time of year.

For many, money can be tight as the bills add up. However, for some shoppers on this night, the load was lightened a little.

“We are looking for the glow,” said a man dressed as Santa Claus, who asked not to reveal his true identity. “We are looking for the glow to shine even brighter than anyone can imagine. I should have brought my sunglasses in. We’re just looking to spread cheer wherever it needs to be shared.”

On Tuesday night, that meant Christmas cheer came in the form of grocery bills paid 100 percent.

“I’d like to give you a special little gift,” Santa said as he swiped his credit card for one family.

