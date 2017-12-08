Video: Elementary students pick name for Beaufort County Sheriff’s bloodhound

By Published: Updated:

 

Click here to watch the video.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Over the past three weeks, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Officers and K-9 handlers have visited Beaufort County’s public and private elementary schools with their new 6-month-old female Bloodhound asking students to vote on a name for her.

The elementary school students were presented with six names to choose from: Sandy, May, Tabby, Starr, Josie and Nosie. The name that received the most votes is to be the name she carries throughout her service with the Sheriff’s Office.

Voting ended on Thursday, Dec. 7th and we now have a winning name! Watch this video to find out  the Bloodhound’s name: https://youtu.be/aVe8RC4rX9w .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s