Video: Elementary students pick name for Beaufort County Sheriff’s bloodhound

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Over the past three weeks, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Officers and K-9 handlers have visited Beaufort County’s public and private elementary schools with their new 6-month-old female Bloodhound asking students to vote on a name for her.

The elementary school students were presented with six names to choose from: Sandy, May, Tabby, Starr, Josie and Nosie. The name that received the most votes is to be the name she carries throughout her service with the Sheriff’s Office.

Voting ended on Thursday, Dec. 7th and we now have a winning name! Watch this video to find out the Bloodhound’s name: https://youtu.be/aVe8RC4rX9w .