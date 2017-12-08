Trump to stump for Roy Moore in Florida

(NBC News) — President Donald Trump is heading to Pensacola, Florida Friday to campaign for Alabama Senate Nominee Roy Moore.

Nine women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct – allegations he continues to deny. Still, the embattled Republican is bouncing back in the polls, just four days before the special election.

Mr. Trump has yet to comment on the controversy, ahead of Friday’s rally. It comes just a day after Minnesota Senator Al Franken announced his resignation, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the oval office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the senate with the full support of his party,” Senator Franken said.

Arizona Republican Trent Franks also announced his resignation Thursday. The House Ethics Committee is looking into the congressman’s conversations with female staffers about him and his wife seeking a surrogate.

In a statement, Franks says he’s stepping down to avoid a “sensationalized trial by media.”

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2B01Awf