Traveling this weekend? Winter Storm Benji could affect your journey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Winter Storm Benji has arrived in the South ahead of weekend travel.

Snow has fallen as far south as Brownsville, Texas and traveled along the Texas coast – a rare sight for this area.

Locally, we won’t see snow as the storm moves across Georgia and into North Carolina.

But if you are planning to travel this weekend, your journey may be affected.

Snow will be moving into the metro Atlanta this afternoon, which has already caused a few delays and cancellations.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International airport asks travelers to confirm your flight status with your airline.

Savannah/Hilton Head Arrivals & Departures: http://bit.ly/1yg5o3B

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Flight Info: http://bit.ly/2jxgXlT

For anyone traveling on the ground, remember to take your time on icy roads.

Wear your seat belt, be alert and go easy on your brakes. Avoid hills and dangerous roads during these icy conditions.

