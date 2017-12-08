SC pharmacist: ‘There’s no way the flu vaccine can give you the flu’

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Whether to get the flu shot now was the talk of the town on a community Facebook page, highlighting different views–some people claiming it’s what made them sick while others say they never miss a season.

Bluffton pharmacist Cathy Ulmer gave her professional advice to clear things up.

“If you’ve ever had the flu–most people who have are like I’m getting my flu vaccine because they don’t want to get it. There’s no way the flu vaccine can give you the flu. It’s a completely inactive vaccine. In fact, this year the live vaccine isn’t even available.”

Ulmer adds that sometimes people may get soreness or feel ill after the shot and blame it on the vaccine. Keep in mind, the shot isn’t effective for seven to 14 days, so if you get the flu she says it’s because you were already exposed to it before the shot.



