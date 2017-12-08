PHOTO GALLERY: Rare storm coats the South in snow

Winter Storm Benji hits the South View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Children enjoying the snow in Houston, Texas Snowfall in Copperhill, Tenn. Snowfall in Copperhill, Tenn. Salt on the roads in Atlanta Snowfall in Decatur, Ga. (courtesy Chelsea Holman) Walking through the snow in Atlanta Snow topped cars inch through Atlanta traffic LSU's mascot Mike playing in the snow in Baton Rouge LSU's mascot Mike playing in the snow in Baton Rouge Snow covered tree near Gasden, Alabama (courtesy Leigh Ann Chambliss Armstrong) Snow topped greenery near Gasden, Alabama (courtesy Leigh Ann Chambliss Armstrong) Birmingham, Alabama got some snow! (courtesy WSAV viewer) Do you want to build a snowman? These Jackson, Mississippi kids certainly do John Taylor, store owner, selling sleds in North Carolina A FedEx truck on the side of the road in North Carolina Snow in Asheville, NC Christmas decorations topped with snow in Brevard, NC

It’s not every day you see kids playing in the snow in Houston, or LSU’s tiger batting around snow-covered toys.

Take a look at the snowfall in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana & Texas.

Want to submit a photo? Send them over to pics@wsav.com with your location/name.