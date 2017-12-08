PHOTO GALLERY: Rare storm coats the South in snow

Winter Storm Benji hits the South
It’s not every day you see kids playing in the snow in Houston, or LSU’s tiger batting around snow-covered toys.
Take a look at the snowfall in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana & Texas.
Want to submit a photo? Send them over to pics@wsav.com with your location/name.