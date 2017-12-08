Our Hometown: Sandfly Holiday Fair to benefit homeless pets

This weekend, you’re invited to a magical night of holiday shopping– all for a great cause!

Saturday, December 9, from 5 pm to 9 pm, Sandfly Market Place and 5 other local businesses in our community are coming together to host the Sandfly Holiday Fair for Savannah Homeless Pets.

The event will take place at 8511 Ferguson Avenue.

Enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, and of course lots of shopping!

There will also be a silent auction with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

If you bring a pet donation with you, you’ll receive a coupon for 10% off of your shopping purchase.

For wish list items, visit: humanesocietysav.org for more information, call (912) 777-4081.