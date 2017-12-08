Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet this week’s Perfect Pets available for adoption from the Humane Society of Coastal Georgia.

Raven

Meet Raven! Don’t let her dark name fool you — this is a kitty you would want tapping at your chamber door!

She’s a 2-year-old black cat hoping to find a poet to inspire. She loves to be scratched all over her head and snuggle up with you while you read a good book or if you have writers-block!

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Pancake

It’s time for my perfect pet pick and she’s named after one of our favorite morning meals! Meet Pancake! She a high energy flapjack who is an Alaskan-husky mix.

A perfect companion for our upcoming cold weather and when things warm up — she’s a great friend to have on your morning runs. Pancake is sure to flip any frown upside down.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Jake from Statefarm

Every week we show you another pet that would make a perfect companion. Like a good neighbor– Jake from Statefarm could be there!

Meet Jake from State Farm. No, this one doesn’t work in a call center or wear khakis. But he will keep you company at 3 in the morning or any other time of day. Jake is a 2-year-old retriever Labrador mix.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

You can find out more about these Perfect Pets at the Humane Society of Coastal Georgia on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.