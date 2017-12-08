Looking for a unique gift? Oatland Island hosts Open Fire Cooking workshop

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Do you love sitting around a fire this time of year?

Oatland Island Wildlife Center will host an Open Fire Cooking Workshop on January 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Participants should come with an appetite because they will be preparing and consuming scrumptious food throughout the day, along with learning such things as choosing and care of cast iron cookware, firewood selection and storage, cooking techniques, recipes and other topics.

This workshop would make a perfect gift for all the outdoor enthusiasts in your life. Participants should come prepared for the weather, as the workshop is held outdoors! In case of rain a rain date will be added.

The workshop will be open to anyone 12 years and older (accompanied by an adult) and will include all the food, drinks and a door prize (sponsored by Lodge Manufacturing) ticket! Price is $45 for adults and $25 for children, and will be limited to the first 25 paid registrants. To register, please call (912) 395-1500.