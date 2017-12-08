Jury delivers guilty verdict in Carver Village triple murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The jury has reached a verdict in the triple murder trial that left three dead in 2015.

Three suspects were named in the death of Kiana Marshall, 21, Alexis Kitchens, 19, and Isaiah Martin, 18.

One suspect took a plea deal and the trial for the other two began Monday, Dec. 4.

The prosecution claimed James Hampton and Dwayne Abney were both responsible for shooting and killing the three victims.

Over the last week, the jury reviewed witness testimonies and evidence against Hampton and Abney.

BREAKING: Jury finds James Hampton guilty on all counts of conspiracy, malice murder, and felony murder; Dwayne Abney guilty on only some counts of conspiracy, malice murder, and felony murder. @WSAV — Stassy Olmos (@WSAVStassyO) December 8, 2017

Hampton has been found guilty today on all counts of conspiracy, malice murder and felony murder.

Abney is guilty on some counts of conspiracy, malice murder and felony murder.

Family members of the three victims were relieved and say they are hoping for a life sentence.

The judge will decide on that next Friday. News 3 will keep you updated.