Georgia crews prep roads to avoid repeat of ‘2014 Snowmageddon’

CNN Published:

ATLANTA (CNN) — Georgia Department of Transportation crews plan to hit Atlanta highways ahead of what the city expects to be its first snowfall of the season.

Driver Sharon Watson said, “I’m ready. I just gassed up, so I’m ready if anything happens.”

And like Watson, the Georgia Department of Transportation is not taking any chances either, getting its fleet of brine tankers ready to go, ahead of metro Atlanta’s first winter storm of the season.

Natalie Dale, GDOT Spokesperson: “That’s why we’re taking this proactive approach of getting this brine down tonight. And maybe even another layer tomorrow night depending on what we see on our roads.”

Dale warns while metro roadways are still relatively warm right now, “as temperatures continue to drop, you’ll have bands of either snow or sleet hit the road dropping the temperature of that pavement. As that melts and resets as we get that hard freeze, you’ll see a lot of black ice spots on the roads.”

And no one expects anything anywhere close to 2014 ‘Snowmageddon.’

And GDOT remembers that event and has doubled its brine stock to more than a half million gallons.

Eleven brine trucks plus a big time technology upgrades to track real-time road conditions.

“Layer after layer that we’ve added on to make sure that we’re prepared.”

And as the forecasts come together,  the GDOT has a message to motorists.

“We’re ready, whether this is a big storm, a small storm, or whether it’s nothing. We stay ready now.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s