Funeral arrangements set for Liberty County girl killed in bus crash

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 5-year-old Liberty County student tragically killed in a school bus accident on Tuesday.

Services for Cambria Shuman will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gum Branch Baptist Church in Hinesville.

According to the Coastal Courier, Cambria was born and raised in Hinesville. She is survived by Brandie and Charles Smith and Kristopher and Veronica Shuman, her parents, as well as her four siblings.

The family will receive visitors at the church immediately following the burial.

Anyone wishing to help the family with expenses can donate to one of the GoFundMe pages set up to honor Cambria:

All of the funds raised will be given to Cambria’s family to offset any expenses, News 3 has confirmed.

Both pages combined have raised over $15,000.