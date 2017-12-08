Funeral arrangements set for Liberty County girl killed in bus crash

By Published:
Stuffed animals placed at the site of the school bus crash.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 5-year-old Liberty County student tragically killed in a school bus accident on Tuesday.

Services for Cambria Shuman will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gum Branch Baptist Church in Hinesville.

According to the Coastal Courier, Cambria was born and raised in Hinesville. She is survived by Brandie and Charles Smith and Kristopher and Veronica Shuman, her parents, as well as her four siblings.

5-year-old Cambria Shuman

The family will receive visitors at the church immediately following the burial.

Anyone wishing to help the family with expenses can donate to one of the GoFundMe pages set up to honor Cambria:

  1. In Memory of 5 yr. Cambria Shuman by her grandmother
  2. Cambria Shuman by her family friend

All of the funds raised will be given to Cambria’s family to offset any expenses, News 3 has confirmed.

Both pages combined have raised over $15,000.

