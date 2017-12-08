Batman escorts SC boy to funeral of friend killed in dog attack

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSAV) — An 8-year-old boy recently received some superhero help dealing with a traumatic event.

Heroes for Higher named Caleb Dillon a hero for trying to save his friend’s life in a terrifying dog attack.

Caleb and his 8-year-old friend were bombarded by three dogs. Although Caleb was able to run for help, his friend was killed.

The Heroes for Higher group sent him a special visitor with some encouraging words before heading to his friend’s funeral.

“I kept telling him those dogs are gone. Those dogs aren’t there anymore,” ‘Batman’ explained. “Tough things in life — but they aren’t there and you can move forward.”

Caleb got to ride in the Batmobile and was escorted by police and motorcycles.