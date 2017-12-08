3-year-old accidentally shoots himself, father wrecks car heading to hospital

WAVE Staff Published: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) — A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Kentucky and as his father was rushing him to the hospital, he was in a car wreck.

No injuries were reported in the three car pile up, but first responders took the child the rest of the way to the hospital.

Nathan Avery rushed down to the corner where the wreck was early to the sound of the man screaming for help.

“I helped out the little boy, he was shot in the chest. There was a bullet hole. I never thought I’d see that,” said Avery.

Police say the man’s son accidentally shot himself in the chest at their home in Old Louisville.

The boy is expected to be okay, but police say this is another example of why it’s so important to keep guns out of reach of children.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s