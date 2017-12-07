UPDATE: Men accused of dragging black man to death in 1983 indicted

The Associated Press Published:

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia men accused of dragging a black man to his death behind a pickup truck have been formally charged.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a Spalding County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 59-year-old Frank Gebhardt and 58-year-old Bill Moore Sr. in the 1983 slaying of Timothy Coggins. They face charges including felony murder.

District Attorney Ben Coker said at a bond hearing last month that Coggins was killed for “socializing with a white female.”

Related coverage: Arrests made in Georgia cold case 34 years after murder

Three others also face charges related to the killing.

Sandra Bunn and Lamar Bunn are charged with obstruction of justice. Gregory Huffman was charged with violation of oath of office and obstruction of justice. Griffin Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder said no court date has been set for them.

