SC vehicle pursuit ends in GA, three suspects face charges

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies have arrested three burglary suspects involved in a vehicle theft at an Okatie dealership.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Sunday, Dec. 3, in reference to an alarm at Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet.

The deputy arrived minutes later to find the business had been broken into and a man was attempting to steal a car from the parking lot.

JSCO says the man saw the deputy and fled on foot across Highway 278 into the Wal-Mart parking lot. The suspect got into a white Mercedes SUV and deputies pursued the fleeing vehicle.

After an initial failed attempt to stop the SUV, deputies chased the vehicle into Georgia on I-95. Once in the state, Georgia officers deployed a tire flattening device to force the vehicle to stop.

Jasper County deputies apprehended the three suspects in the vehicle and determined the recovered Mercedes was stolen from the Chevrolet dealership.

According to JCSO, surveillance video showed as many as 8 suspects entering the business in an effort to steal multiple vehicles.

They say evidence collected on the scene will help identify other suspects involved.

Nayquan McFarlin, Lonzell Chisolm, and Jamie Ellis, all three of whom are from Savannah, will face charges in Georgia.

They will be extradited back to Jasper County to face burglary and vehicle theft charges.

The Hardeeville Police Department assisted in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.