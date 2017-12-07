Savannah newspaper files suit against Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah newspaper has filed a lawsuit against Memorial Health regarding access to public documents.

The Savannah Morning News says the suit was filed Wednesday, Dec. 6, after the hospital denied them access to public documents on past pending sales of the non-profit hospital.

A deal with Novant Health last year failed after concerns over possible financial gains to Memorial officials.

“The decision to sue was not an easy one, but after two years we felt we’d exhausted every other resource to get documents explaining the operations of a critical safety-net hospital that clearly sits on public land with millions in bonds guaranteed by Chatham County,” the newspaper’s statement to News 3 says, in part.

The paper released an editorial Thursday morning detailing the repeated requests they have submitted under the Georgia Open Records Act over the past two years.

News 3 reached out to Memorial Health — they say they are not making any comments at this time.