Our Hometown: AWWIN hosts Operation Holiday Hair Cuts

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Sometimes little things can make a big difference in someone’s life.

AWWIN, Inc– a local non-profit dedicated to assisting single working women in need– will partner with SSP CUTZ in Pooler to help deserving young men in our community look and feel their best.

They’re calling it Operation Holiday Hair Cuts.

Starting at 3 pm, Sunday, December 17, barbers will come together at 1109 Highway 80 East to give *free haircuts to the first 30 clients who register.

Hotdogs, cookies, drinks, and gifts will be provided.

To reserve a seat for a special young man in need, call: (912) 659-0241.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s