Our Hometown: AWWIN hosts Operation Holiday Hair Cuts

Sometimes little things can make a big difference in someone’s life.

AWWIN, Inc– a local non-profit dedicated to assisting single working women in need– will partner with SSP CUTZ in Pooler to help deserving young men in our community look and feel their best.

They’re calling it Operation Holiday Hair Cuts.

Starting at 3 pm, Sunday, December 17, barbers will come together at 1109 Highway 80 East to give *free haircuts to the first 30 clients who register.

Hotdogs, cookies, drinks, and gifts will be provided.

To reserve a seat for a special young man in need, call: (912) 659-0241.