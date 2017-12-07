Jasper County Sheriff’s Office to host active shooter training for area churches

By Published:

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An Active Shooter Preparedness training for churches in the Jasper County area is being held this weekend.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is hosting instruction at Ridgeland Baptist Church (1448 Grays Highway) on Saturday, Dec. 9, for church leaders and security team members.

Churches in the Jasper County and surrounding areas can register by calling 843-726-7777.

The training will last from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office asks participants to bring identification and church affiliation information.

Both will be checked at the door to ensure safety and protect sensitive information.

“We look forward to seeing you Saturday,” the sheriff’s office posted. “And thank you to all of the area churches that have expressed interest in this training.”

