Interagency effort in Glynn County nets eight arrests overnight

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Law enforcement agencies teamed up in the Brunswick area Wednesday night to deploy patrols in high crime areas.

The Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Community Supervision concentrated patrols in the City of Brunswick as well as unincorporated areas of Glynn County.

As a result, eight individuals were arrested and ten probationers were checked at their homes, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The following people were arrested:

John Madson – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

Barry Dansby – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked

Ward Matthew – Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (felony, cocaine)

Willie Nash – Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (felony, cocaine)

Rebecca Krizan – No Insurance, Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (felony, cocaine), Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic (felony, Adderall)

Lakeisha Danson – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (felony, cocaine)

Tabahri Newberry – Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (felony, MDMA),

Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic (felony, oxycodone), Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

Justice Bady – Fugitive from Justice (warrant out of Alabama)

Officials say this is part of a continued effort among local law enforcement to make the community safer.