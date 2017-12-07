‘I feel punished’ Florida officer loses job over Pulse shooting trauma

EATONVILLE, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida police officer who was at the Pulse nightclub shooting was relieved of his duties because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Eatonville Town Council voted to end the employment of officer Omar Delgado, who was deemed unfit for regular duty by his department due to his PTSD from the shooting at Pulse.

“I needed help and I guess I am being punished because I asked for help,” Delgado said.

Ever since the Pulse massacre, Delgado says he has been re-living it, often waking up screaming from night terrors.

Delgado said he has been on light duty for several months, and he is just six months shy of tenure, which would have made him eligible for full retirement benefits.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the officer’s counseling sessions. Click here to view the page.