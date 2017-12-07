Groups in the South Carolina rally for lawmakers to sign Dream Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — People across the country are rallying for lawmakers to support the Dream Act, which serves as a pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

Groups like Indivisible Midlands are trying to put pressure on lawmakers to sign the bill marking the halfway point to the expiration of an executive order signed by former President Barack Obama.

Members of Indivisible Midlands were in front of the South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s office Tuesday asking him to show his support for a Clean Dream Act. The bill would not put additional restrictions on undocumented immigrant groups and will continue to support those seeking the American Dream.

In 2012, President Barack Obama passed the DACA, which gave immediate protection for those covered by the Dream Act. Under President Donald Trump, proposals have been on the table to do away with the Dream Act, which would leave thousands of people at risk for deportation once DACA ends.

The co-chair of Indivisible Midlands said that mass deportation could create greater problems. “You can see all over the world that there’s so many challenges in other countries, war-torn countries, migration-refugee crises, sending folks back to the countries they were in for a very short time, a lot of them don’t speak the language of their home country…Sending them back would create a humanitarian crisis,” said Julie Edwards.

There are about 7000 DACA recipients currently in South Carolina. If the Dream Act is not passed, the DACA program could expire on March 5th.