Authorities investigate fatal traffic accident involving train

By Published: Updated:

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal train versus car accident in Hardeeville.

City officials say the accident happened around 5:45 when a northbound freight train collided with a vehicle at the railroad crossing on Church Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area between Deerfield and White Hardee Blvd. The gates are stuck in the down position and may remain that way for another hour.

No one on the train was reported to have serious injuries, according to officials.

The name of the deceased has yet to be released.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s