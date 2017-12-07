Authorities investigate fatal traffic accident involving train

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal train versus car accident in Hardeeville.

City officials say the accident happened around 5:45 when a northbound freight train collided with a vehicle at the railroad crossing on Church Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area between Deerfield and White Hardee Blvd. The gates are stuck in the down position and may remain that way for another hour.

No one on the train was reported to have serious injuries, according to officials.

The name of the deceased has yet to be released.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.