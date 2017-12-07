Community honors Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, local hero

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today, Dec. 7, is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

In Savannah, Benedictine Military Academy will pay tribute to all those who died in World War II.

And, they’ll also remember one of their own who died at Pearl Harbor.

Students, faculty and community members came out to last year honor George Gannam.

Gannam graduated from the school in 1938, and he joined the Army a year later in 1939 with the dream of being a pilot.

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Gannam was reportedly trying to save aircraft when he was killed.

He is recognized as Savannah’s first World War II casualty. Last year, Dec. 7 was officially declared George K. Gannam day in Savannah.

This morning’s ceremony at Benedictine begins at 9:15 a.m.followed by a parade.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Navy will host a ceremony to honor and remember the Americans who lost their lives in the World War II attack.

A floral tribute is also scheduled to take place at the USS Arizona Memorial.