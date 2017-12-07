Caught On Cam: Man saves bunny from California wildfire

(NBC News) A wild rabbit got a hand from an animal lover evacuating from the fast spreading California wildfires Wednesday.

The amazing rescue was caught on camera.

The man struggled to chase down the bunny by the side of Highway 1 in Ventura County, but he isn’t fast enough to grab the animal before it ran into the brush.

The man doesn’t give up, moving in closer and finally snatching his new floppy-eared friend and carrying it to safety.

The Thomas fire has now burned more than 90,000 and forced the evacuation of more than 50,000 homes.

More: http://nbcnews.to/2jqvn7t