Board approves new name for Spencer Elementary to honor late principal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Savannah Chatham County School board met for their regular meeting. During the meeting, the board approved the recommendation to rename Spencer Elementary to the Andrea B. Williams Elementary School. The school’s cafeteria will be named to preserve the historical significance and contributions of Captain Frank W. Spencer–the Frank W. Spencer Cafeteria.

Andrea Williams passed away on Nov. 8 at the age of 60. She was the long-time principal at Spencer Elementary.

Williams gradated from Savannah High School and Savannah State University before beginning her career at with Savannah Chatham schools in 1983. She taught at Isle of Hope Elementary, Largo-Tibet Elementary and later became the Assistant Principal of Pooler Elementary School. She became principal of Garden City Elementary in 2001 and later transferred to Spencer Elementary in 2007.

The recommendation for the name change came from Spencer Elementary School Council, PTA, staff, members of the community and district staff. The new Spencer Elementary School is scheduled to open on Jan. 2, 2018 at 100 Bouhan Avenue in Savannah.