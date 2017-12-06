Why you should show senior citizens extra love during the holidays

The holiday season is supposed to the most wonderful time of the year. Unfortunately, for many seniors, that’s not always the case– it can also be isolating and lonely.

Patti Lyons, president of Senior Citizens, Inc. tells us why it’s so important– now more than ever– to spend time with aging loved ones.

Upcoming events:

Holiday Sing along – tomorrow, December 7, 5-7 pm in SCI lobby (3025 Bull Street)

Stuff the Subaru –Thursday, December 14th from 2-7 pm at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard

Donate single-serving, non-perishable food items that will supplement Meals On Wheels client’s pantries for the holidays.

If someone would like to “adopt a senior” for the holidays by providing them with holiday gifts, give SCI a call at: (912) 236-0363.

Annual Blanket Drive kicks off on Tuesday, January 9th