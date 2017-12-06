VIDEO: Local students spread holiday cheer at airport

video by WSAV photojournalist Shantez Herrington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As travelers scurry through the airport for the busy holiday season, school choirs have been performing at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to spread cheer.

The 21st Annual School Music Days kicked off on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and will last through Friday, Dec. 15.

Today News 3 stopped by to catch a bit of the performance. The Bryan County 6th and 7th Grade Chorus led by Adrian Opper performed Carrie Underwood’s song “So Small.”

West Chatham Middle School students and Claxton Elementary School students also performed today.

For the complete schedule, take a look below or visit the airport’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SAVHHIairport