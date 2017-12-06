VIDEO: Local students spread holiday cheer at airport

By Published: Updated:

video by WSAV photojournalist Shantez Herrington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As travelers scurry through the airport for the busy holiday season, school choirs have been performing at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to spread cheer.

The 21st Annual School Music Days kicked off on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and will last through Friday, Dec. 15.

Today News 3 stopped by to catch a bit of the performance. The Bryan County 6th and 7th Grade Chorus led by Adrian Opper performed  Carrie Underwood’s song “So Small.”

West Chatham Middle School students and Claxton Elementary School students also performed today.

For the complete schedule, take a look below or visit the airport’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SAVHHIairport

courtesy Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s