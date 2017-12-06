Video: More than 45,000 acres, 150 homes destroyed in California wildfire

(NBC News) More than 45,000 acres and 150 structures have been destroyed in a massive wildfire burning Southern California.

Around 30,000 families have been forced to leave their homes in Ventura County.

The Thomas Fire exploded overnight, pushed by winds gusting over 50 miles an hour, chewing through the California hills with flames swallowing an acre every second at times.

There are at least five wildfires, including the Thomas Fire, across the area right now and they are growing. Firefighters stress they are not even close to containing the flames.

Forecasters say the dry and windy conditions will continue through at least Thursday in the region.

