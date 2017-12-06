Snake hunters catch 17-foot-long python in Florida Everglades

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WTVJ) — Florida snake hunters made a monster catch in the Everglades over the weekend.

At 17-feet long, it’s the largest python ever caught under Florida’s Python Elimination Program, which was started earlier this year.

Weighing in at a whopping 132 pounds, the python was caught Friday night at the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The hunters will receive a grand total of $375 for catching the giant snake.

Thousands of pythons are estimated to occupy South Florida and are known to cause problems for wildlife in the Everglades.