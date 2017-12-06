Should School Buses Have Seat Belts?

One child’s death is too many, that’s something we can all agree on.

The investigation continues into Tuesday’s accident in Liberty County which left a 5 year old dead. We will never know if Cambria Shuman’s life would have been saved by a seat belt. Its the question many of you are asking today.

If a safety device is available that could protect kids.. why wouldn’t you want them in your bus?

“How many more beautiful little ones have to perish before they install seat belts whcih are mandatory on every other four wheeled vehicle on the planet…”

“We need seat belts on these buses”

“Children need seat belts when on a school bus..get it!!”

The WSAV Facebook page is full of comments about the crash, and about what you believe could make a difference, seat belts.

According to national statistics, 485,000 buses carry more than 25 million children to and from school.

301 children have died in crashes in the last 10 years.. but only 54 of those were actually on a bus.

School buses are 70 times safer than taking a car to school

In 2015, the National Highway Traffic Safety Board’s Director said that every child on every bus should have a three point seat belt.

Right now only seven states (California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana) have mandatory school bus seat belt laws on the books.

But two of those, Texas and Louisiana have never funded that law. so its never been enforced.

Funding. That may be the key word for many..

Our research shows that it would cost an extra $7,000 to $10,000 to add seat belts to current school buses..

Beaufort County says just for the 40 buses the school system owns, it would be $360,000.

To add belts to every school bus in South Carolina that balloons to $18 million.

SEAT BELT ADDITIONAL COST PER BUS IN SOUTH CAROLINA:

Bus Capacity Cost per Bus 66 $11,440.00 27 $5,430.00 72 $13,230.00 33 $6,470.00 78 $14,270.00

That doesn’t account for any bus made before 2011 – which can’t fit the belts in their design at all.

The buses are already fitted with safety features. its called “compartmentalization,” high, energy-absorbing seat backs and closely spaced seats so children can’t move around.. almost like in an egg carton.”

But as tests show, that doesn’t account for a rollover.

Small buses, under 30 people, are required seat belts but many of those deal almost exclusively for special needs students.

The people who say seat belts are not a good idea point to the kids themselves as a potential problem.

They ask, is giving them a long strap with a metal end to “play with” a good idea? Will they be able to unbuckle quickly enough to save themselves in case of a fire?

Since the deadly crash in Chattanooga last year, in which six elementary school students were killed, 19 more states, including South Carolina have introduced seat belt bills.

That bill currently sits in a South Carolina house committee on education.

It has not come up for a vote.