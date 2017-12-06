Senator says Franken expected to resign Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) – A top Senate Democrat says he expects Sen. Al Franken to resign Thursday over allegations of sexual misconduct. Another woman has come forward with accusations against the Minnesota Democrat of sexual misconduct.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said: “I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow.” Wyden tweeted that “It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations.”

More than a dozen Senate Democrats, led by female lawmakers, have called on Franken to step aside. The nearly simultaneous clamor for the two-term senator to quit comes a day after Michigan Rep. John Conyers, another Democrat, announced his resignation.

Franken’s office said in a brief statement that he will have an announcement on Thursday, details to come.

Senator Franken will be making an announcement tomorrow. More details to come. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) December 6, 2017