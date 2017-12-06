SC Highway Patrol hopes new rules bring more applicants

(WSAV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is holding recruitment events all across the state and hopes to bring in more interest after changing some long-time rules.

Historically, a strict tattoo policy has disqualified many applicants. However, now the agency is allowing troopers to have tattoos below the elbow as long as they are covered. The tattoo still cannot be derogatory or offensive.

The Patrol will also allow a tattoo on the finger that is covered by a ring.

Another change that may bring in more recruits is the addition of continuous training. In years past, troopers went through the academy either in January or July. Now it will be ongoing.

“Starting in 2018 we’re going to have continuous training classes every three weeks, which will allow us to get more applicants in. Hopefully we can get more troopers in and get them out on the highways,” LCpl Delvin Brown said.

Wednesday, the SCHP held a recruitment event in Ridgeland. LCpl Brown said he was pleased with the turnout and thinks some qualified applicants showed up. A SC Trooper Trainee starts at an annual salary of $38,273. There is also a long list of perks to the job, including 15 days of annual leave, 15 days of sick leave, 12 paid holidays, state health and dental insurance, and SC police officer retirement. All uniforms and accessories are provided as well as a patrol vehicle.

Applicants must be 21 years old and have no criminal record. For more information, visit http://www.scdps.gov/sctrooper .