President Trump confirms US will recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel

The Associated Press Published:
In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Jerusalem's Old City is seen trough a door with the shape of star of David. Turkey and the Palestinians have warned of dire diplomatic repercussions in the Middle East if President Donald Trump goes ahead with a possible recognition of the hotly contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The Arab League with almost two dozen member states was to discuss the controversy later Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has announced that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It’s a move that upends decades of U.S. policy.

He says in a White House speech that he’s “determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump says he’s deemed this change to be in America’s interests.

The president says the decision “marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.”

World leaders have warned that the move could inflame tensions in the volatile Mideast.

He has directed the government to begin preparations to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

