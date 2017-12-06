President Trump confirms US will recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has announced that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It’s a move that upends decades of U.S. policy.

He says in a White House speech that he’s “determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump says he’s deemed this change to be in America’s interests.

The president says the decision “marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.”

World leaders have warned that the move could inflame tensions in the volatile Mideast.

He has directed the government to begin preparations to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.