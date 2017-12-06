Metro seeks theft suspects accused of using stolen credit card

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Downtown Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in the theft of a purse at the Barrel House on Congress Street on Nov. 24. 

According to officials, at around 4:45 a.m., Metro officers responded to the location and determined that the victim’s purse was stolen from behind the bar. The victim’s card was later used at a few gas stations in the area.

Surveillance footage captured two suspects described as black males in their 20s to 30s.

One suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt, blue hat, jeans and red shoes.

The second suspect wore a red hat, grey varsity style jacket, red button down shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or this incident is asked to contact police. A line is open directly to detectives at (912) 525-3124.

 Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

