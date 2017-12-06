Liberty County first responders: ‘We’ve got a whole bunch of kids out here off their bus’

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A school bus accident in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County leaves one child dead, with 24 other children and their bus driver injured. Georgia State Patrol officials say 5-year-old Cambria Shuman was killed in the accident Tuesday morning.

All this happened just after 7 a.m. on Dec. 5 on Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.

News 3 now has the recording of when first responders in Liberty County received the call about the accident.

When first responders arrived at the location, they found the scene of a wrecked bus, and it took a few moments to make sense of just how bad it was.

“Traffic accident with unknown injuries on the left side at Ray road and West Highway 196. There is a school bus in a ditch. Some of the kids are hurt–it’s called in by a passerby.”

“Do you have a ground entrapment? The bus driver is entrapped I’m not sure–I’m checking the bus out on the other side now.”

“We’ve got a whole bunch of kids out here off their bus, we’re just trying to keep them secure in the area.”

Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help Cambria Shuman's family:

News 3 learned later that Shuman was killed in the crash. Twenty-four children were treated at two local hospitals, but we’re told they are all expected to be OK. The driver, Evelyn Rodriguez, 62, was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

No word yet on her condition at this time.



Thirteen children were treated at Winn Army Community Hospital and released Tuesday afternoon. Liberty Regional Medical Center treated 11 students — seven who came by ambulance and four driven separately.

For the most part, the children just had bumps and bruises and 10 were discharged. One child was transferred to Memorial Health for what is believed to be an orthopedic issue.

A statement from the Liberty County School System reads, in part. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family in their time of grief,” “[We ask] the community to join them in continued thoughts, prayers and support for all individuals affected by today’s accident.”