Holiday Hope: ‘I feel like I should do it more often’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For those who are struggling to make ends meet, Christmas can be one of the most difficult times of the year.

That’s why WSAV is on your side with our annual Holiday Hope campaign.

News 3 anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw was at a toy drive on Dec. 5 and spoke with two children who were donating toys for the cause.

Landen Mauier said, “It kind of makes me sad that kids can’t get toys and play with them, and homeless kids just have

to sit there on the side of the road doing nothing. So it just makes me sad, and I wanted to get a game for them.”

When asked how she feels about helping children in need, Maci Kurek said, “I feel that I should do it more often, and I feel really happy that people could be getting these toys right now.”