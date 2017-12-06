Doctors identify brain abnormalities in US Embassy victims in Cuba attack

By JOSH LEDERMAN, The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba. Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to hearing, vision, balance and memory damage, The Associated Press has learned. Physicians, FBI investigators and U.S. intelligence agencies have spent months trying to piece together the puzzle in Havana, where the U.S. says 24 government officials and spouses fell ill starting last year in homes and later in some hotels. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Associated Press has learned that doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.

It’s the most specific finding to date about physical damage. It shows that whatever harmed the Americans, it led to perceptible changes in their brains. The finding is also one of several factors fueling growing skepticism that some kind of sonic weapon was involved.

Several U.S. officials say medical testing has revealed the embassy workers developed changes to the white matter tracts that let different parts of the brain communicate. The officials described a growing consensus held by university and government physicians researching the attacks. They weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and demanded anonymity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s