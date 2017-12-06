Detectives seek identity of entering auto suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two entering auto suspects.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects were seen on surveillance video pulling on car doors in the area of the 400 block of Bull Street.

SCMPD says one suspect gained entry into a vehicle through the unlocked front driver side door. The suspects left the parking lot a few minutes later.

Both suspects are described as black males in their 20s. At the time they were wearing all black attire, black hats and carrying backpacks.

One suspect had YCU printed on the front of his sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police. A direct line to detectives is open at 912-525-3124.

An anonymous tip can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.