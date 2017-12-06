Accused murderer’s parents face contempt charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In a twist in the Seminole Heights serial killer case, the suspect’s parents may be held in contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about their son.

The parents of accused murderer Howell Donaldson, III refused to cooperate during questioning.

“They elected not to discuss any matters that they were asked about because they are not going to be witnesses against their son,” said Donaldson’s parents’ attorney, Ralph Fernandez.

The state wants answers to questions like if 24-year-old Donaldson suffered from mental health issues or if he was under psychiatric care prior to the murders, but Rosita and Howell Junior are not talking.

If they continue to refuse to answer questions, they could face jail time.