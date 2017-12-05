Video: Georgia residents shocked to find out alleged child murderer lives next door

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSB/WCJB) — Neighbors lived next to this Marietta house with all its religious decorations for years but never suspected the 75-year-old woman was hiding a dark, criminal past.

According to a neighbor, “if you look at the house, it just represents god, somebody that is god fearing

“I never would have thought that she was a murderer.”

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Department arrested Anna Elizabeth Young on Friday for the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Florida.

Authorities say Young ran a religious boarding school in Florida during the late 1980s. An indictment obtained alleges that Young killed the boy by starving him and keeping him in a cage between 1988 and 1992.

Her neighbors on Bridgestone Drive say she and her husband kept to themselves.

Young had already served prison time for bathing a 12-year-old with chemicals that caused severe burns.

In this case, a grand jury indicted her when witnesses and victims recently came forward.

It’s not just one isolated incident of beatings. There were numerous children that were beaten, locked in solitary confinement, food-withheld.

Neighbors say Young had been living in the Marietta home for at least 10 years. They say they can’t look at the house the same way again.

“To take somebody’s life and your life at not at risk–you’re just taking somebody’s life, that’s wrong.”