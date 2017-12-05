Our Hometown: Savannah Santa Train at the Georgia State Railroad Museum

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

All aboard!

Get ready for one of the largest annual holiday events in the Coastal Empire!

The ninth annual Savannah Santa Train will take place this Saturday, December 9, from 9 am to 5 pm at Georgia State Railroad Museum.

Guests can build a holiday wonderland with Snapology of Savannah, enjoy caroling from Savannah Stage Company, design a banner for local hospital patients with Savannah Children’s Museum’s “Carts with heART” program, and more.

Arctic animals from Oatland Island Wildlife Center will also be on hand.

Bring an unwrapped, newly purchased gift with you to make a donation to the Salvation Army for deserving children in our community.

Food will be available for purchase.

TICKETS are $15 per person for all guests eighteen months and up.

Pre-registration is required at: chsgeorgia.org/santa-train.

TRAIN RIDES are available every twenty minutes, so select a time to reserve your spot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s